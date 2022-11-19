5 people, including 3 BSF personnel, arrested for gang rape in Rajasthan

Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) [India], November 19 (ANI): As many as five people, including three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, were held on Saturday for allegedly gang-raping a woman in Raisinghnagar town in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, said police.

According to the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Raisinghnagar, Banwari Lal Meena, the investigation started after the victim's father registered the case of the alleged gang rape. A medical examination of the woman was conducted. This incident took place late at night in Doodh Dairy located in Kumhar Basti.

"The victim informed the Raisinghnagar police station about the alleged incident that took place on Friday late evening, when she went to the milk dairy to buy ghee, where she was raped by five people in a closed room," said ASP Meena.



The Police said that all the accused held are being interrogated at the police station.

"Two people were taken into custody by the police in the morning after the father registered the case. The BSF authorities were informed after the personnel's involvement after which the three jawans were handed over to the police for investigation by officers. Investigation is underway. Action will be taken after that," he said.

The case is under investigation and the statement of the victim was recorded under Section 164.

Additional Superintendent of Police Banwari Lal Meena, Deputy Superintendent of Police Anu Bishnoi and police station in-charge Ganesh Kumar Vishnoi are investigating the case.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

