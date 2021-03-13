5 people killed in collision between bus, truck on NH 11 in Jodhpur

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], March 13 (ANI): 5 people were killed in a collision between a bus and a trailer truck on National Highway 11 in the Bap area of Jodhpur on Saturday morning.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the incident. He tweeted in Hindi: "Five people died in a road accident on NH-11 near Gaana village in Bap area of Jodhpur. My condolences are with the heartbroken family. May God support them in this difficult time. May God provide peace to the souls of the deceased. Hoping for a speedy recovery for the injured."



A police official informed ANI: "On Saturday morning, on NH 11 near Bap area, a tourist bus and trailer truck collided. In this accident, 5 passengers aboard the bus died on the spot, while many passengers were injured."

"On receiving the information, the police station officer Hari Singh Rajpurohit among others reached the spot. The ones affected in the accident were taken to the nearby hospital via ambulances," he said.

"According to the information received, the bus was going from Delhi to Jaisalmer. The dead included two women and three men. There were about 18 people on the bus. Further probe is underway," police said. (ANI)

