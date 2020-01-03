5 people killed in cracker factory blast in WB

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Five people were killed in an explosion at a firecracker factory in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Friday.
The blast took place at the factory in Naihati area of the district.
Fire tenders were present at the spot.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:45 IST
