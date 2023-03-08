5 persons held for supplying SIM cards to Pak agents, 5 others absconding

Nagaon (Assam) [India], March 8 (ANI): Hours after Assam Police busted a gang allegedly procuring SIM cards from different service providers fraudulently and supplying those to some Pakistani agents, Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Leena Doley on Wednesday said that five people are still absconding.

"We received input from the central investigating agency, and based on the information, we identified 10 persons, out of them nine are from Nagaon and one is from Morigaon," Nagaon SP said.

"After raids during the night, we arrested five persons [in the case] while the remaining five are absconding," she added.

Earlier in the day, Assam police apprehended five persons for their alleged involvement in procuring SIM cards from different service providers fraudulently and supplying those to some Pakistani agents and thus working against the integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

Police recovered 18 Mobile Phones, 136 SIM cards and other items from their possession.



Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, IGP (L&O) and Spokesperson of Assam police told ANI that, the operation was launched based on the input of a central agency and reliable source.

"Based on inputs by a Central Agency and also inputs from reliable sources it came to light that approximately 10 persons from Nagaon and Morigaon districts are involved in procuring SIM Cards from different service providers fraudulently and supplying those to some Pakistani agents and thus working against the integrity and sovereignty of the nation. Accordingly, last night an operation was led by Additional SP (Crime), SDPO Kaliabor and several Police Officers of Nagaon district which resulted in the apprehension of five persons," Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan said.

The apprehended persons were identified as Ashiqul Islam (21), Bodor Uddin (23), Mijanur Rahman (23), Wahiduz Zaman (27) and Baharul Islam (30).

Nagaon SP also said that the seized items, recovered from the raid, are being technically analysed.

"This analysis as well as the interrogation of five persons will make it clear about the network and who is funding them," Leena Doley added.

A case was registered at Nagaon Police Station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (ANI)

