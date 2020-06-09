5 Rohingyas, including 3 women, arrested for illegal immigration in Telangana

Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], June 9 (ANI): Five Rohingya Muslims, including three women have been arrested for illegal immigration in Zaheerabad area of Sangareddy district, police said.

While speaking to ANI, Siadeshwar, Inspector Zaheerabad Town said, "Five Rohingya Muslims, including three women, have been arrested on charges of illegally entering the country and getting Aadhaar cards and Indian passports by providing false information."

A case under IPC section 420 (cheating) and relevant sections of Passport Act had been registered against them, the inspector said. (ANI)

