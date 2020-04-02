5 sarpanches suspended in Haryana for not informing about return of Tablighi Jamaat attendees

Palwal (Haryana) [India], April 2 (ANI): Five sarpanches (village heads) were suspended after failing to notify authorities about the presence of individuals who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi and returned to their villages, Palwal District Collector, Naresh Narwal said on Thursday.

The five suspended village heads belonged to Hunchpuri, Mahluka, Durenchi, Mathepur and Chhainsa respectively.

This comes when three individuals in Hunchpuri village were tested COVID-19 positive.

Furthermore, show-cause notices have been issued to the village heads of all the five villages and they have been accused of hiding information about people coming from outside these villages.

The Tablighi Jamaat event has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. (ANI)

