5 school students including three girls go missing in Tirupati

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): Tirupati police have filed an FIR after five students including three girls studying at Annamayya English Medium School in Tirupati, went missing since Wednesday morning.

The FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the school and parents.

The police said that three girls and two boys, identified as Gunashree, Mehtaz, Mounashree, and Abdul Rehman - all in 10th standard, and Atif Hussain in 9th standard, were last seen at the school on Wednesday morning at 8.00 am.

The school management authorities said that the four tenth-class students wrote the monthly test which is conducted at school in the morning session before breakfast.

The four tenth-class students attended the exam and left school at around 8.00 am and they said that they are going home for breakfast, the school management told the police in a complaint.



It was later found out that the students did not come to school again, the complaint added.

The school management however could not confirm about the class-9 student Atif Hussain and said that he did not come to school too.

The matter came to light when the students did not return to school after breakfast, and their parents were contacted by the school management.

"The school was open, but these five students didn't attend the classes. The four class-10 students had come to sit for the monthly test and left for breakfast. When we contacted their parents and asked about the students, the parents replied that the students had come to school, but we didn't find them in school," Madhan Mohan, the school principal said.

Following this, the school authorities and parents approached the police and lodged a complaint. "We have received a complaint from school management and parents about the five missing students. We are verifying the facts and CCTV cameras installed on the school premises are being scanned," the police said.

"We have initiated a probe and we will trace the missing students soon," they added. (ANI)

