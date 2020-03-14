5 suspected COVID-19 patients who fled Nagpur hospital tested negative

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Five people who were suspected to have coronavirus and had escaped from Mayo Hospital on Friday have returned and been tested negative, said Dr Ajay Keoliya, Dean, Indira Gandhi Government Medical College & Hospital, on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Ravindra H Thakare, Nagpur Collector & District Magistrate told the reporters: "Three of the five suspected coronavirus patients who had escaped from Mayo Hospital, have returned."

The Dean said in the evening that the other two have also returned.

On Friday, five suspected coronavirus patients had escaped from the isolation wards of Mayo Hospital. One of them had tested negative for COVID-19 while the results of the rest were awaited.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that all theatres, gyms, swimming pools, etc in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri Chinchwad will be closed till March 30 to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

The central government has also taken several steps to contain the virus, including suspension of all visas to India till April 15.

India has reported two deaths and over 80 confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and has expressed deep concern. (ANI)

