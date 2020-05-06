5 Tablighi Jamaat attendees arrested for failing to declare themselves: Noida DCP

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): A case has been registered against five Tablighi attendees for failing to declare themselves, said Harish Chander, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida.

"A case was filed against five persons who had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, for not reporting voluntarily. They were sent to quarantine after contact tracing and now they have completed it. They have been arrested and will be produced before court," said Chander.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 46,711, including 13,161 recovered/migrated and 1,583 deaths. (ANI)

