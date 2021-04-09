5 terrorists killed by security forces in J-K's Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 9 (ANI): A total of five terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.

As per Kashmir Zone Police, a search is going on for more terrorists.

"Shopian Encounter Update: Another unidentified terrorist killed (total 05). Search going on. Further details shall follow," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.

Police earlier informed that two terrorists were firing from inside the mosque where the encounter was going on. The terrorists have been neutralised now.

"Operation Chogam, Shopian. Update. Two terrorists eliminated. Two AKs recovered. Joint operation in progress," the official account of Chinar Corps, Indian Army had said in another tweet.



The encounter between security forces and terrorists started in Shopian on Thursday where terrorists were holed up inside a mosque. The Jammu and Kashmir Police had last night sent the brother of one terrorist and a local Imam inside the mosque to persuade the terrorists to surrender.

Chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) terror outfit has been trapped while three unidentified terrorists have been killed by the security forces in an ongoing encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said in the evening.

The gunfight began in the afternoon after a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists. (ANI)

