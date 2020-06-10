Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 10 (ANI): Two more terrorists killed in the ongoing encounter in Sugoo area of Shopian, Kashmir Zone Police said on Wednesday.
Five unidentified terrorists have been killed so far in the encounter which broke out today morning.
Operation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
5 terrorists killed in J-K's Shopian encounter
ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2020 13:27 IST
