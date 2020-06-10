Visual from the encounter site in Shopian. [Photo/ANI]
5 terrorists killed in J-K's Shopian encounter

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2020 13:27 IST

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 10 (ANI): Two more terrorists killed in the ongoing encounter in Sugoo area of Shopian, Kashmir Zone Police said on Wednesday.
Five unidentified terrorists have been killed so far in the encounter which broke out today morning.
Operation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

