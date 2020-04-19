5 test COVID-19 positive in MP, state tally reaches 1407

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, taking the state's tally of coronavirus patients to 1407.

"The number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 1407 in Madhya Pradesh including 72 deaths and 131 cured patients. 890 cases have been reported in Indore and 214 in Bhopal so far," the State Health Department said.

A total of 15,712 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 507 deaths. 2,230 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered. Out of the total deaths, 27 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. (ANI)

