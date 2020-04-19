5 tipper vehicles and 1 JCB seized, 8 detained in AP

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Kanchikacherla Police on Sunday detained 8 people and seized 5 tipper vehicles and 1 JCB, taking action on a quarry running illegally during the nationwide lockdown in Devanabanda village in Andhra Pradesh, police said.

"The police seized 5 tipper vehicles and 1 JCB and detained 8 persons involving in illegal quarry running in Devanabanda village. We have registered a case against the owner of Pawan Metal Quarry," said Sriharibabu, Sub-Inspector of the Kanchikacherla police station on Sunday.

"The seized vehicles have been shifted to the market yard, he said. (ANI)

