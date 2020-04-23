5 ULFA -I cadres apprehended in Assam, huge cache of ammunition recovered

Charaideo (Assam) [India], April 23 (ANI): Five hardcore senior cadres of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) were apprehended in a joint operation by the Indian Army and Assam Police and huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in Charaideo district.

"On 22-04-2020 afternoon secret information was received that 5 suspicious persons were holed up in the house of one Bhuvan Gogoi of Tairai Village in Satianaguri area under Sapekhati PS," read a statement.

Based on this input, a joint operation was launched by Charaideo District Police led by SP Charaideo and Army unit from Sapekhati COB of 244 Fd Rgt which was led by its CO. The Village was completely cordoned by late evening and a raid was conducted.

The accused have been identified as Arohan Asom, Maina, Yogen Gogoi, Dhrubo Asom and Chinmoy Asom.

According to the statement, Arohan Asom and Maina are the most wanted cadres of ULFA (I). Maina is a known IED Expert.

"They were unarmed when apprehended. A cache of arms, ammunition and other items which were buried underground were recovered, today, 23-04-2020 early morning, from around 200 meters away from the house where they were hiding," it added.

Six persons including 5 ULFA (I) cadres and the overground worker in whose house they were hiding have been arrested and recoveries have been seized.

The statement said all the nabbed insurgents have been sanitised and are being put to medical scanning and COVID-19 tests too. (ANI)

