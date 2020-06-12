5-year-old boy dies after falling into pit

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], June 12 (ANI): A five-year-old boy died after he fell into a pit filled with water and drowned.

N.Yadaiah, Inspector, Meerpet Police Station, speaking to ANI over the phone said, "A 5-years-old child Manoj, son of a Driver Ramesh Resident of road number 19, Nandi Hills fell into a six feet deep pit dug on public land for Construction of a park by Meerpet Municipal Corporation."

"The pit was filled with rainwater, the boy while playing with his siblings accidentally fell into the pit and drowned to death. This incident had taken place at 12 PM on Thursday," the inspector said.

A case has been registered under 304A IPC (Causing death by negligence.) Body sent for postmortem. (ANI)

