Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her tuition teacher in Bhilwara district on Friday, police said.
Police Inspector Chanaram said the accused lured the girl and took her behind a temple, where he performed the heinous act.
"The accused lured the girl and took her behind a temple to rape her. The victim is out of danger and is undergoing treatment at a hospital," he said.
The accused is absconding, and police are making efforts to nab him. (ANI).
5-year-old raped in Bhilwara, accused absconding
ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 10:21 IST
