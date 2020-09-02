5 youth die in road accident at Warangal Rural in Telangana

Warangal (Telangana) [India], September 2 (ANI): A car accident took place at Warangal Rural under the Damera police station limits in which five youth died on the spot.

Bhaskar Reddy, Sub Inspector, Damera Police Station said, "At around 1:30 AM today, five persons travelling in a car towards Mulugu, met with an accident. A sand lorry coming from the opposite direction and the car hit each other and five persons travelling in the car died on the spot."

Bodies have been sent for postmortem. A case has been registered, further investigation underway, the Sub-Inspector said. (ANI)

