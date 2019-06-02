New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): As many as 50 vehicles were gutted in a major fire mishap at a dumping ground in the capital city on Saturday.
The fire broke out at the Delhi police dumping ground situated in Sagarpur.
Minutes after the incident, a fire tender rushed to the spot and it took nearly an hour for the Delhi Fire Services personnel to douse the flames. (ANI)
50 cars gutted in fire at Delhi police dumping ground
ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2019 11:15 IST
