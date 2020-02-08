5.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Assam, Meghalaya; epicenter located 100 km northeast of Tura

Bongaigaon (Assam) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale rocked Meghalaya, Assam, and other parts of northeast India on Saturday evening.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 6:17 pm (IST), was registered at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, about 100 kilometers northeast of the town of Tura, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

