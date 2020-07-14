50 new COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry, tally rises to 1,468

Puducherry [India], July 13 (ANI): Puducherry on Monday reported 50 more COVID-19 cases taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the union territory to 1,468.

The total cases are inclusive of 665 active cases and 18 fatalities, informed the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services in a bulletin.

785 patients have recovered and been discharged in the union territory.

With the highest single-day spike of 28,701 cases, India's total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 8,78,254, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday.

The country's death toll now stands at 23,174 with 500 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total number of cases, as many as 3,01,609 are currently active. Over 5,53,471 people have been cured/discharged or have migrated. (ANI)

