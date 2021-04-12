50 pc beds in all Jharkhand hospitals to be reserved for COVID-19 patients

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 12 (ANI): Jharkhand Health Secretary KK Soan on Monday directed deputy commissioners of all districts to reserve at least 50 per cent beds of their capacity in hospitals for COVID-19 patients.

According to an official release, all deputy commissioners are instructed to have meetings with private hospitals in their respective districts and come up with detailed action plans.

State Health Minister Banna Gupta held an emergency meeting with the health secretary over the COVID-19 situation after which the decision was taken.



The health secretary has also directed all private hospitals to ensure priority of COVID-19 patients treatment.

In wake of the increasing number of coronavirus patients further leading to the shortage of beds both in the government and private hospitals in the state, the administration took the decision to combat the situation.

Jharkhand witnessed a total of 1,640 new cases on Monday. Presently, there are a total number of 13,933 positive cases in the state. (ANI)

