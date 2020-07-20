50 pc shops to remain open in Ernakulam Market, social distancing norms to be strictly observed

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 20 (ANI): After remaining shut for 20 days, Ernakulam Market is set to reopen from Tuesday with only 50 per cent of shops being operational, as per the district administration guidelines.

"Only 50 per cent of shops will be opened. All shop owners would have to ensure social distance markings by paint with 2 metre distance. The responsibility solely lies with owners to ensure social distance. All shop owners should keep sanitisers or have a hand wash area for washing hands," read the guidelines from the administration.

It said that people would not be allowed to enter shops without masks.

"Earmarked entry and exit for each market, parking area for retailers to be identified. Rest all entry and exit points need to be closed. Close coordination is needed at entry, exit point and parking area for smooth vehicle movement," the district administration further said.

Market timings would be from 4 am to 7 am for unloading from lorries coming from outside Kerala, 7 am to 11 am for retailers and 11 am to 7 pm for customers.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Kerala has a total of 12,480 COVID-19 cases, as of Monday. (ANI)

