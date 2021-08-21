50 trains cancelled, road traffic affected as farmers protesting sugarcane price hike block rail tracks, highway

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], August 21 (ANI): Several trains">trains of the Northern Railway on Saturday were running behind schedule as famers seeking a hike in sugarcane prices blocked rail tracks.

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, several Northern Railway trains">trains were delayed or diverted causing aggravation among passengers. A total of 50 trains">trains were cancelled while 18 were diverted and 36 short terminated, according to the Ferozepur railway division officials.

Hassled looking passengers were seen on Ludhiana railway station on Saturday after trains">trains took a pit stop here.

Travellers alleged that no information about the delay was given so as to keep them prepared for the long journeys.



"I am travelling from Jalandhar to Gurugram. Midway I realised that the train has taken a different route and will take longer than the scheduled time of arrival. We were told that farmers are protesting due to which there is a delay," Gopal Tewari, a passenger, told ANI.

Another passenger, Umakant Sharma who was travelling with a six-month baby said he was finding it difficult to feed his child.



"I am travelling from Pathankot to Delhi. The train had arrived at the right time on the boarding station. However, it has been severely delayed. Feeding my child has become an issue now. Hot water and milk is not available. To feed the child we had to ask somebody for milk powder. The train was diverted without giving prior information," he said.



Sugarcane farmers on Saturday indefinitely blocked highway, railway track in Jalandhar-Phagwara, demanding that state government for clearance of their dues. Vehicular movement from Punjab to Jammu was affected.



Earlier on Friday, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Northern Railway's Firozpur division had issued an official statement regarding the cancellation and diversion of trains">trains due to the ongoing farmers protest. (ANI)





