50-year-old COVID-19 positive patient dies in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): A 50-year-old COVID-19 positive patient passed away in Palghar on Tuesday.

He was admitted to the Palghar District Hospital on March 28.

Maharashtra tops the list of states impacted by coronavirus with 302 COVID-19 positive cases followed by Kerala with 215 cases so far, excluding those discharged.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

