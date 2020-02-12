50-year-old hangs self on suspicion of being infected with coronavirus

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): A 50-year-old man in Chittoor hanged himself on suspicion of being infected with coronavirus.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Balakrishna, a resident of SN Kandriga village of Chitoor district in Andhra Pradesh. He was found hanging on Tuesday.

The deceased went to Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati for body checkup where he was told that he had an infection in his mouth.

He told the family members that he is infected with Coronavirus and asked them not to touch him. On Monday morning, he went to his farmland and hanged himself by the neck from a tree, said police.

The police said by the time they reached, the village, his final rites had been completed. No case has been registered so far. (ANI)

