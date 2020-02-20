50-year-old man found hanging in Delhi's Geeta Colony

New Delhi [India], Feb 20 (ANI): A 50-year-old man was found hanging from a railing at a park in Delhi's Geeta Colony area on Thursday morning.
After seeing the body, locals informed police about it.
A suicide note has been recovered and the deceased is from the area where his body was found.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Feb 20, 2020
