50-yr-old tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri

Ratnagiri (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): A 50-year-old person with travel history to Dubai tested positive for COVID-19 in Ratnagiri on Wednesday.

According to the Public Health Department, there are 45 positive cases of coronavirus so far in the state.

Till now, the state has reported one death from the disease.

With this, the number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 153 today. (ANI)

