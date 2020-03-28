5000 bottles of hand sanitizers worth over Rs 2.5 lakhs seized by Mumbai crime branch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police seized 5000 bottles of hand sanitizers worth over Rs 2.5 lakhs from a medical store in Mahim area on Friday.

The Mumbai police is conducting raids to curb hoardings of essential items amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Three people have been arrested for allegedly selling them at higher prices and the godown has been sealed.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 873, including 19 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. (ANI)







