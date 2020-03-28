Mumbai police seized 5000 bottles of hand sanitizers worth Rs 2.5 Lakh in a raid in Mahim area. Photo/ANI
Mumbai police seized 5000 bottles of hand sanitizers worth Rs 2.5 Lakh in a raid in Mahim area. Photo/ANI

5000 bottles of hand sanitizers worth over Rs 2.5 lakhs seized by Mumbai crime branch

ANI | Updated: Mar 28, 2020 15:14 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police seized 5000 bottles of hand sanitizers worth over Rs 2.5 lakhs from a medical store in Mahim area on Friday.
The Mumbai police is conducting raids to curb hoardings of essential items amid rising COVID-19 cases.
Three people have been arrested for allegedly selling them at higher prices and the godown has been sealed.
Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 873, including 19 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. (ANI)



iocl
iocl