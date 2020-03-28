Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police seized 5000 bottles of hand sanitizers worth over Rs 2.5 lakhs from a medical store in Mahim area on Friday.
The Mumbai police is conducting raids to curb hoardings of essential items amid rising COVID-19 cases.
Three people have been arrested for allegedly selling them at higher prices and the godown has been sealed.
Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 873, including 19 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. (ANI)
5000 bottles of hand sanitizers worth over Rs 2.5 lakhs seized by Mumbai crime branch
ANI | Updated: Mar 28, 2020 15:14 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police seized 5000 bottles of hand sanitizers worth over Rs 2.5 lakhs from a medical store in Mahim area on Friday.