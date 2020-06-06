502 new COVID-19 cases in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): With 502 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the total count of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 9,733, state Health Department said on Friday.

The state has 3,828 active COVID-19 cases. Twelve more deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 257.

According to Health Ministry, India saw 9,851 more COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike, in cases the past 24 hours. The total cases count for the country is 2,26,770. (ANI)

