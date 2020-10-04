503 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 3 (ANI): A total of 503 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Saturday taking the total count of cases to 50,062 in the state.

According to the Health Department, the total count of cases includes 8,076 active cases and 41,095 recovered cases. The state has reported 648 deaths due to coronavirus.



With 1,069 deaths reported on Saturday, the COVID-19 toll in the country has crossed one lakh.

India reported 79,476 new cases on Saturday taking the count of people infected with coronavirus to 64,73,545.

The total count includes 9,44,996 active cases and 54,27,707 cured, discharged, or migrated patients. (ANI)

