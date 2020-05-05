508 COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu today

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 5 (ANI): A total of 508 COVID-19 cases have been reported on Tuesday in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of cases in the state to 4,058, according to the state health bulletin.

According to the data, 1,74,828 samples have been sent for testing so far of which 1,70,174 samples have tested negative.

Two new private labs - Doctors Diagnostics Centre Tiruchi and Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Coimbatore - have been added to the list of 36 government and 16 private labs in the state.

Testing of 596 samples is under process. 1,485 COVID-19 positive patients have been discharged following treatment till today.

According to the Union Health Ministry website, 46,711 COVID-19 cases have been reported in India so far including 13,161 cured and 1,583 deaths. (ANI)

