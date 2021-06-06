51 bombs recovered near BJP office in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 6 (ANI): As many as 51 bombs were recovered by the Anti Rowdy Section (ARS) of Kolkata Police from Hastings crossing area in Kolkata near the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party office on Saturday, sources said.

According to the sources, the input about the bombs was shared by the Military intelligence.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)