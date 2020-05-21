51 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha, state count reaches 1,103

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 21 (ANI): 51 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,103.

"Total positive cases till 9 am (May 21) was 1103, out of which 753 active cases. New cases of coronavirus in the state is 51," said Information and Public Relations Department, Odisha.

Out of new cases, 11 cases were reported in Kalahandi, 5 cases in Jajpur, 4 cases in Ganjam, 3 in Mayurbhanj, 2 each in Angul and Jagatsinghpur; and one in Puri. (ANI)

