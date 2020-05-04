51 samples test positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: KGMU Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): Out of the 945 samples tested yesterday, 51 samples have tested positive for COVID-19, said King George's Medical University (KGMU) Microbiology department on Monday.

The samples came from different districts of the state and the tests were concluded on Sunday while the report came on Monday morning. Accordingly, two positive cases of COVID-19 were from Auraiya, two from Lucknow, 14 from Kanpur, 28 from Agra, and five from Varanasi. (ANI)

