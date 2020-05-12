51,394 people have returned to Uttarakhand till May 11

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 12 (ANI): A total of 51,394 people have reached Uttarakhand from other States amid coronavirus-induced lockdown till May 11, said Transport and Urban Development Secretary Shailesh Bagauli on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press briefing, Bagauli said that a total of 1,98,584 people have registered themselves to return to the State.

"A total of 51,394 people have come to the State from other states till May 11 including 13,799 people from Haryana, 7,163 from Chandigarh, 11,957 from Uttar Pradesh, 2,981 from Rajasthan, 9,452 people from Delhi, 1060 from Gujarat, 2,438 people from Punjab, and 1032 people from other States," said he.

Bagauli said that 29,975 people have registered to go to other States and out of the total people, 9,970 have gone till May 11 this year.

"People who are going to one district to another within the State are 52,621," he said.

He said that trains from Surat to Kathgodam and from Pune to Haridwar have come while Surat to Haridwar special train is expected to reach late tonight.

"Rs 1 crore has been deposited as advance by the Government of Uttarakhand to the Indian Railways. Trains from Surat to Kathgodam and Pune to Haridwar have come. Surat to Haridwar special train is expected to reach late tonight," he said.

"Bengaluru to Haridwar special train carrying 1,200 passengers will arrive late night of May 13. The process of bringing stranded people from States like Gujarat, Telangana by train is underway. The State government is in touch with the Railways and the respective State governments," added Bagauli.

Bagauli said that all necessary procedures are completed as per the Government of India's guidelines while bringing them to the State. (ANI)

