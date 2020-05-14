Kollam (Kerala) [India], May 14 (ANI): A resident of Kollam district in Kerala has approached Guinness World Records and Limca Book of Records after his family found that a big jackfruit weighing 51.4 kg had grown in their backyard.
Johnkutty, who resides in Edamulackal village in Kollam district, said that he got to know that jackfruit weighing 42.72 kg had been found in Pune but was surprised to see "this one in his backyard".
"I found out that the heaviest jackfruit had weighed 42.72 kg and was found in Pune. I have applied to Guinness World Records and Limca Book of Records," Johnkutty told ANI. (ANI)
51.4 kg jackfruit found in backyard, Kerala man approaches Guinness World Records
ANI | Updated: May 14, 2020 17:31 IST
Kollam (Kerala) [India], May 14 (ANI): A resident of Kollam district in Kerala has approached Guinness World Records and Limca Book of Records after his family found that a big jackfruit weighing 51.4 kg had grown in their backyard.