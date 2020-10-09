5,145 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): A total of 5,145 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

The total count of cases in the state has gone up to 7,44,864.



According to the data, the total number of cases includes 47,665 active cases, 6,91,040 recoveries and 6,159 deaths. The state reported 6,110 recoveries from the virus on Friday.

Five of the deaths reported today are from Prakasam, four each from Chittoor and Visakhapatnam, three each from Anantapur, East Godavari, Krishna and Nellore districts and one each in Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts.

With a spike of 70,496 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 69,06,152 on Friday. (ANI)

