515 identified out of 1130 people who returned from Markaz event: TN Health Secretary

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Mar 31 (ANI): About 1,500 Tamil Nadu citizens had participated in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz event, of which 1,130 returned to state but only 515 have been identified, said Beela Rajesh, state Health Secretary on Tuesday.

"Out of 1500 members from Tamil Nadu who participated in the conference in Delhi, 1130 returned to the state, rest stayed in Delhi. Of the 1,130 who returned, we have identified 515 across several districts," Rajesh told reporters.

"Five more positive cases were reported today," she said adding that five were part of the group who attended the gathering.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the state is 124.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 1,397. (ANI)







