517 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths in Jharkhand

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Jharkhand reported 517 new COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths, according to the state health department.

The total number of cases has climbed to 26,938, including 17,320 discharges and 286 deaths.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 9,332.

India's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 28 lakh-mark on Thursday while the daily testing scaled a new peak with over 9 lakh tests conducted in the last 24 hours in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health.

With 69,652 new cases reported, the total count of coronavirus cases rose to 28,36,926 in the country, including 6,86,395 active cases while 977 fatalities due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours taking the number of deaths to 53,866.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients in the country stands at 20,96,665. (ANI)

