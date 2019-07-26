52 contractual faculties write to Health Minister over discrimination in pay scale

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): As many as 52 contractual faculties working in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as Assistant Professors in a letter to Union Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan expressed concern over their pay scale and desired to receive equal payments as permanent faculty members.

In the letter address to the Health Minister, contractual faculty members highlighted the discrimination regarding salary structure which compels them to run their household amidst difficulties.

While talking to ANI Dr Vijay Kumar, Contractual Assistant professor said, "Since last one year we have been demanding to stop the discrimination. We do not have minimum basic rule either for leaves or of health benefits. Centre's immediate intervention is much required."

The demands for equal pay in AIIMS Delhi and other perriferial AIIMS was approved by Central Institute Body (CIB) in October 2018.

Blaming poor salary scale contractual Asst Proffs stated that young and promising candidates are not joining and hence many of the seats are lying vacant in country's premier medical institution.

The contractual Assistant professors work five days a week while being provided only with a basic salary. Whereas their counterparts who work in private receives a salary of a minimum of 2.5 lakh.

Dr Kumar said, "we are not even allowed stickers for car parking saying that we are contractual."

At present, the AIIMS contractual Assistant Professors in Delhi receives gets a salary of one lakh. (ANI)

