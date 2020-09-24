52 deaths, 7855 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): As many as 52 deaths and 7,855 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Thursday.



With this, the total number of cases in the state stands at 6,54,385, including 69,353 active cases and 5,79,474 recoveries, So far, 5,558 deaths have been reported in the state.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 86,508 new cases and 1,129 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 57,32,519 on Thursday. (ANI)

