5.2 magnitude quake strikes Mizoram's Champai

Champai (Mizoram) [India], November 14 (ANI): An earthquake of a magnitude 5.2 on the Richter Scale hit the Champai area of Mizoram on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.



The earthquake hit at the depth of 30 Km and tremors were felt at 1420 hours today.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 14-11-2020, 14:20:26 IST, Lat: 23.53 & Long: 94.50, Depth: 30 Km ,Location: 119km E of Champhai, Mizoram," NCS wrote on Twitter.

No causalities and damage of property have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

