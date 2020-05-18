52 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 2,282

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): 52 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 2,282 on Monday.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, 15 cases each have been reported from Chittoor and Krishna districts. While the remaining have been reported from East Godavari, Kurnool, Nellore, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts.

The number of active cases in the state has reached 705 today, while 1,527 patients have been cured and discharged so far.

The state has witnessed 50 deaths due to the infection so far, according to the bulletin. (ANI)

