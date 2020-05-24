52 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 6,794

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 24 (ANI): 52 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 6,794 on Sunday, said the Health Department.



"The state has recorded 52 new COVID-19 cases while 1 died, making the cumulative count of 6,794 and total fatalities 161 till 9 am on Sunday," the department said in its latest bulletin.

Currently, there are 2,829 active cases in the state.



Out of 52 new cases, the maximum number of cases was reported from Ajmer and Jaipur (18 each), followed by Nagaur and Dungarpur (4 each), Bikaner and Barmer (2 each) and Jhunjhunu, Kota, Dausa and Jodhpur (1 each).



A total of 3,373 people, including 21 on Sunday have been discharged from the hospitals after being treated for the disease. (ANI)





