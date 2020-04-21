52 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 21 (ANI): 52 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan, taking the total cases in the state to 1,628, the state health department said on Tuesday.

Among the new cases, 34 cases were reported in Jaipur, 4 in Bhilwara, 2 each in Dausa, Jaisalmer and Tonk, 1 each in Jhunjhunu, Nagaur and Sawai Madhopur and 5 in Jodhpur.

According to the health department, 25 people have died due to COVID-19 while 205 have recovered. (ANI)

