52 new cases of COVID-19 reported in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 24 (ANI): Fifty-two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

According to media bulletin from the administration of the Union Territory (UT), 52 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported since last update yesterday; 22 from Jammu division and 30 from Kashmir division. Total positive cases stand at 1621 in the Union territory.

Thirty-five more COVID patents have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, three from Jammu Division and 32 from Kashmir Division. The number of active cases is 791 in the UT. (ANI)

