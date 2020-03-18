52 people were killed in Delhi violence: MoS for Home G Kishan Reddy

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that 52 people were killed in the violence in northeast Delhi last month.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Reddy said: "According to the records of Delhi Police, 52 people were killed in the violence in northeast Delhi last month. Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) and 40 teams have been formed to investigate the matter."

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had expressed his pain for the loss of life and property in the riots that began in northeast Delhi on February 24 and said that violence was controlled in 36 hours.

In a discussion on the Delhi violence in Rajya Sabha on March 12, he had said that riots were a conspiracy and no one responsible will be spared irrespective of his party, religion or caste.

Shah said that over 700 FIRs have been registered so far and 2647 persons have been arrested or were in custody.

He said that 1,922 people, who had taken part in riots had been identified on the basis of face-identification software and 336 of them were from four districts of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

