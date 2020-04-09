52-year-old tests positive for COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh's Katghora

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 9 (ANI): A 52-year-old male has tested COVID-19 positive in Katghora area taking the total number of cases in the state to 11, including nine discharged, said Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo.

"One more COVID-19 positive case found in Chhattisgarh. Exactly the reason why I have been cautioning against rushing into opening the lockdown. We need to test more to have scientific basis for our decisions," Deo said.

This is the second positive case from Katghora. The patient was in contact with a 16-year-old boy, who earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had recently launched a campaign 'Donation on Wheels' where ration packets are being delivered at the doorstep of people in need.

With an increase of 540 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Out of the 5,734 cases, 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 patients have recovered while 166 have died. (ANI)