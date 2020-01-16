525 cows died in last one month in Hisar

ANI |

Hisar (Haryana) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Around 525 cattle at Hisar cow sanctuary (for stray cattle managed by municipal authorities) have died in the past one month here.

"We have submitted a report to the government, in which it has been mentioned that around 525 cows died in a month," Jai Krishna Abir, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Hisar said.

"The Municipal Corporation had undertaken steps to remove stray cattle from the roads to transfer them to cowsheds. We had caught 2,500 cows in the city and taken them to cowsheds. We had posted 18 staff for taking care of cows. Post mortem was conducted of 30-35 cows which died. Plastic was found from their stomachs which could be the reason for their deaths," he added.

He further said that there is adequate water and food supply, shelter and medical aid for the cattle at the sanctuary. More staff may be employed, he added. (ANI)

