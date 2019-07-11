52.5 kg ganja seized in Karnataka, one arrested

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], July 11 (ANI): Local police arrested one person in Hubli and seized 52.5 kg of ganja (dry cannabis) worth about Rs 10 lakh that was being illegally transported.

A case has been registered in this connection.

On June 9, a major drug trafficking racket was busted in Odisha, as police arrested 34 persons and seized 3,305 kilograms of ganja from their possession.

Malkangiri Superintendent of Police (SP) had stated the cost of the ganja seized was around Rs 2 crore. (ANI)